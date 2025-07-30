30 Jul, 2025
30 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
4 bedroom Villa for sale in La Herradura with pool – € 795,000

Large house with stunning views and private pool. This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of the most sought-after properties in Los Altos. The community is situated on the prime headland of La Herradura, within one of the most desirable residential developments, featuring exclusive homes. The amenities include a stunning pool area with two paddle courts, a children’s pool, and lush green spaces. This particular home is located on the front row a highly coveted position where properties rarely come to market. The townhouse is semi-detached, terraced in design, and offers private gardens,… See full property details

Villa

La Herradura, Granada

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 795,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

