1 bedroom Flat for sale in Costa Adeje with pool – € 270,000

Sells a beautiful apartment located in the coveted area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje. The property has been completely renovated and is sold furnished, ready to move in or rent. It has 50 m² built and 40 m² usable, functionally and brightly distributed. The highlight is its fantastic terrace with stunning ocean views, perfect for enjoying Tenerife's climate all year round. Located in a complex with an elevator, very popular with both tourists and residents, thanks to its proximity to all services: supermarkets, transport, restaurants and leisure areas. In addition, it has an active… See full property details

Flat

Costa Adeje, Tenerife

1 beds 1 baths

€ 270,000

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