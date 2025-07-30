British tourist, 23, seriously injured after falling into hotel swimming pool in Ibiza

A 23-YEAR-OLD British man sustained major injuries after falling head-first into an Ibiza hotel swimming pool.

The incident at the undisclosed hotel happened on Tuesday.

It’s another serious accident involving British tourists in Sant Antoni this month, with three having lost their lives.

The Brit fell into the pool from a height of 1.20 metres, according to reports.

He was taken by ambulance to the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic in Ibiza Town.

The private facility said the man was operated on by their neurosurgery team.

He suffered a cervical spinal cord injury, a head trauma and a fracture of the sixth vertebra.

As of Wednesday morning, he is in the clinic’s intensive care unit.

Three British nationals have died from falls in Sant Antoni during July.

They were Scottish ice hockey player, Gary Kelly, 19, who fell to his death on July 21 from the third floor of the Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Two weeks earlier, Evan Thomson, also from Scotland and aged 26, died in similar circumstances- also in a third floor fall at Ibiza Rocks.

Elsewhere a British tourist died in hospital after falling seven metres from a Mercadona supermarket parking lot in Sant Antoni on July 11.

