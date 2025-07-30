EXCLUSIVE: Beleaguered Tommy Robinson lands back in Spain, as he skips UK over assault grilling

TOMMY Robinson has fled to Spain after the British far-right extremist was filmed near an unconscious man at London’s St Pancras station, the Olive Press can reveal.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, boarded an early morning Ryanair flight alone yesterday morning from London Stansted to Tenerife South Airport.

Video footage filmed by a fellow passenger shows Robinson, 42, having his passport examined before boarding the flight, which departed Stansted at 6.45am local time.

A separate clip shows the former leader of the English Defence League (EDL) disembarking the aircraft on the sunny Spanish island.

READ MORE: EXC: Tommy Robinson uses British billionaire’s stunning €1.6m villa on Spain’s Costa Blanca to film his podcast with a string of far-right extremists

Sources have told the Olive Press that Robinson – who often uses Spain as a bolthole to avoid legal trouble in the UK – is ‘on the move’.

British Transport Police confirmed they were called to St Pancras just after 8.40pm on Monday following reports of an assault.

A man was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Officers have since launched an investigation and are urging witnesses to come forward.

In a video posted on social media, Robinson is filmed pacing near the man.

When a passer-by attempts to help the unconscious man, Robinson shouts: “He’scome at me, bruv.” Robinson then leaves the scene.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Spain’s Costa Blanca becomes rallying-point for far-right figures in advance of Tommy Robinson’s controversial anti-immigration march in the UK

This happend today at St pancreas railway station. pic.twitter.com/4OLDCJSs1t — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) July 28, 2025

Robinson was recently released from HMP Woodhill after his 18-month sentence for contempt of court was reduced.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (28 July), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

Robinson has a documented history of ‘hiding’ in Spain and Portugal, particularly the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol, often using luxury properties as hideouts and production bases for his extremist content.

He spent part of the summer of 2023 in L’Albir, just north of Benidorm, staying in a luxury €1.5 million villa reportedly owned by British fashion tycoon Philip Day.

The Olive Press revealed that Robinson used the property to film far-right podcasts, sometimes alongside notorious figures such as Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys.

In response to our investigation, Robinson posted a threatening video claiming to have obtained personal details about Olive Press reporters.

Speaking while walking through the Alicante hills, he said: “See if you like it when I come and knock on your mum’s door.”

READ MORE: ‘See if you like it when I come and knock on your mum’s door:’ Police alerted as Tommy Robinson threatens Olive Press reporters over revelation he uses luxury Costa Blanca property to make hateful podcasts

The far-right activist and former football hooligan has a long history of using Spain as a bolthole against legal issues in the UK. Credit: Cordon Press

The Guardia Civil was alerted over the threats. Robinson later claimed his children had been targeted by anti-fascist groups and said he would be forced to relocate – again.

Robinson also has a history of staying in the Canary Islands.

He spent Christmas 2023 in Tenerife with German far-right activist Lutz Bachmann, who had been banned from entering the UK.

Robinson has also previously lived in Marbella, uploading videos from the exclusive Manolo Santana Racquets Club in the Istan hills, and in May last year he was seen at the Quinta do Lago resort in the Algarve on a three-week family holiday.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.