EXCLUSIVE: Spain’s Costa Blanca becomes rallying-point for far-right figures in advance of Tommy Robinson’s controversial anti-immigration march in the UK

A SERIES of British far-right figures have appeared on the Costa Blanca for an audience with their new figurehead Tommy Robinson.

Stan Robinson and Dan Morgan – a pair of Swansea-based UKIP members who host a banned Youtube channel for ‘racist content’ – have posted photos to social media waiting to meet Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

As well as previously hosting Lennon, their Voice of Wales channel welcomed the US militia group the Proud Boys just days before they led the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

The pair have been strongly criticised for platforming anti-Covid vaccine groups and anti-LGBT groups.

READ MORE: Back to his far-right bolthole: Tommy Robinson spotted at an Indian restaurant on the Costa Blanca in Spain

Stan Robinson (right) and Dan Morgan (left) in Albir, near Benidorm

They have also hosted a holocaust denier, climate change deniers, Britain First and the Football Lads Alliance.

They are checked into a hotel in Albir, the town ten minutes from Benidorm where Lennon is known to spend much of the year, despite the irony of appearing like an immigrant.

Thanks to the presence of the English firebrand – who supported Brexit while holding an Irish passport – the town is fast attracting a reputation for hosting extremist figures.

READ MORE: Tommy Robinson threatens British journalists for revealing his €400-a-night Cyprus resort hideaway – after making similar threats against Olive Press reporters last year

Lennon and his guests are expected to be joined by Tyler Oliveira, an American Youtuber who gained notoriety for spreading the false rumour – repeated by Donald Trump – that legal Haitian immigrants have been eating local cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.

The confab comes ahead of a planned march organised by Lennon in the UK next weekend called ‘Standing up Against Tyranny.’

He made a four-minute promo video for the protest on Benidorm beach front this week, insisting that is ‘more important’ than going to football matches that day.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, speaks during a protest march at Parliament Square in London on Saturday June 1, 2024.

He also said he couldn’t guarantee he would be there and asked supporters to be peaceful.

It’s expected that he will broadcast his libellous documentary once again, for which he has a contempt of court trial in the UK on October 30.

Lennon is expected to plead guilty to violating a judge’s order not to broadcast the documentary, which makes defamatory claims about a Syrian school child, and go to jail once again for a number of months.

He is also facing charges for failing to give up the pin to his phone when demanded by UK police as he was leaving the country on August 30.

Lennon has spent much of the summer moving around the costas of Spain and also to the Canary Islands for short trips, according to Olive Press sources.