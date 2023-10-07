FAR-right fanatic Tommy Robinson has threatened the Olive Press after we revealed he has been using a luxury €1.5 million Spanish villa to film his extremist podcast.

Robinson used the property in L’Albir during the summer months hosting a series of British and American extremist figures.

As we reported last month, the Costa Blanca villa – owned by billionaire fashion tycoon Philip Day – even saw the likes of Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

In retaliation for the article, Robinson claimed he had ‘found out’ where our reporters live.

“I got all your details straight away,” he claimed in a post on his Telegram channel while walking in the Benidorm hills.

“I know exactly where you live. You live at your mum’s, you sad little p***k.

“What, you want to show pictures of where I live? See if you like it when I come and knock on your mum’s door.”

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, jabbed his finger at his phone as he recorded a video message threatening Olive Press reporters

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, argued that showing pictures of where he (claims) to live potentially endangers his children.

He later alleged that he will have to relocate again, as his children have faced threats from anti-fascist extremists.

However, Olive Press investigations actually reported that Robinson was NOT residing at the €5,000-a-month, six-bedroom villa, but merely using it as a filming location.

Robinson was declared bankrupt in 2021 and is currently unable to open a bank account or monetise his social media channels.

It raises questions about how he could afford to rent and use the villa.

The four-time imprisoned ex-convict has previously spent time in Gibraltar and on the Costa del Sol.

He is currently facing another jail stint back in the UK for contempt of court and will appeal a conviction for the stalking of a journalist at the Independent newspaper.

The Guardia Civil has been alerted to the threats against the Olive Press.

