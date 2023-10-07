A TRIO of little known costa restaurants have landed top spots in the annual Trip Advisor awards.

El Xato, in La Nucia, on the Costa Blanca, AlmaMater, in Murcia, and Kutral, in Ronda, near the Costa del Sol, were all singled out.

Kutral, run by expat Martin Abramzon is, perhaps, the most surprising at Number Six.

The post-industrial steak restaurant sits in the mountain town’s industrial estate a mile from the main sites.

However, the cool Argentinian – who trained with Martin Berasategui and previously ran the town’s Michelin-starred Tragabuches – has grafted hard to make it one of the hippest joints in Andalucia.

The foie special from El Xato

Top of the annual ‘fine dining’ list was Berasategui’s very own three Michelin star palace of delights in the Basque region.

El Xato came second, and AlmaMater third. Fourth was La Gaia in Ibiza and fifth legendary El Celler de Can Roca, in Girona.

Portugal’s top restaurant is A Cozinha, in Guimarães.

Globally the best restaurant is Bougainville, in Amsterdam, according to restaurant and travel site.

