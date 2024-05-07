British expats fume as ‘luxury’ beach club in Estepona introduces €75 minimum spend: Chiringuito is accused of ‘mistaking the area for Marbella’ over ‘rip-off prices’

BRITISH expats on the Costa del Sol have taken to social media to blast a beach club’s new price list – which includes a minimum spend of €75.

Beso Beach, in Estepona, has been accused of charging ‘rip off’ prices, including €22 for a portion of grilled vegetables, €9 for a portion of chips and €10 for sourdough bread and olives.

It comes as a wave of upmarket venues are popping up along the coast, giving fears of locals and some expats being ‘priced out’ of once cheaper areas.

One Brit shared screenshots of Beso Beach’s menu in a local community Facebook page, sparking fury from the majority of commenters.

Beso Beach in Estepona (CREDIT: Instagram/Beso Beach)

One wrote: “Absolute rip off should be ashamed of themselves,” while another said: “Even if I were very rich, I wouldn’t go there, it’s just nonsense.”

Another said: “The mistake they are all making is that they are falling for the mayor’s marketing which tries to convince people that Estepona is the new Marbella and the new Golden Mile.

“For heaven’s sake I hope it never will be… Marbella is Marbella and Estepona has its own identity which sadly these places are changing.”

Another Brit agreed, adding: “Never a truer word said but sadly the ship has sailed and now the Dubai Investment Fund are building their luxury hotel and private apartments in the area.”

One said that you ‘have to laugh’, while another responded: “I’m laughing from my terrace because that’s the closest I can afford to get.”

Beso Beach is a hugely successful company that is headquartered in Barcelona.

It operates across Spain, with venues in Ibiza, Sitges (Barcelona), Mallorca, Formentera and Granada’s Sierra Nevada.

The Olive Press has contacted Beso Beach for comment.

Estepona is seeing property prices surge as the ‘garden of the Costa del Sol’ becomes an increasingly popular location for foreign buyers.

Prices currently stand at an average of €3,622 per sqm, representing a 15.68% increase compared to last year.