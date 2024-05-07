Heat warning in Spain: Anticyclone will bring highs of 30C from TODAY and ‘extreme heat’ at the weekend

THE arrival of an anticyclone to Spain is bringing higher-than-average temperatures to certain parts of the country from today.

The hot weather will begin in Sevilla, Andalucia, where the mercury is expected to reach as high as 30C on Tuesday.

According to weather agency Meteored, the warmer temperatures will continue to spread across Spain throughout the week.

However the weekend will see the hottest temperatures and even ‘extreme heat’ in some parts.

Tras los altibajos térmicos y la inestabilidad ?? de estos días, a partir del martes se impondrá la dorsal anticiclónica en #España ?.



Las temperaturas ?? subirán de forma generalizada, con máximas que superarán los 30 ºC en varias regiones.



? https://t.co/treFD9o19M pic.twitter.com/npOxu0lPbq — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) May 4, 2024

The hottest day of the week will be Saturday with a maximum of 32C in Cordoba and Sevilla and 30C in Madrid.

Coastal areas will remain cooler, with highs of 25C along the Costa del Sol on at the weekend – rising to 26C on Monday.

The beginning of next week will see slightly cloudy skies with average temperatures nationwide of 27C.

With respect to temperatures, May is expected to bring the highest temperatures to Andalucia, the Mediterranean coast, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

However these areas are also expected to see very little rainfall, risking the worsening of drought issues.