These are the three best cocktail bars in Malaga province, according to a prestigious guide – but do YOU agree?

A PRESTIGIOUS guide has named these three bars the best cocktail bars in Malaga province.

What the Michelin Guide is for food, Top Cocktail Bars is to drinkers.

The guide names the best cocktail bars in Spain and Portugal, classifying the best in a star based system.

They also include bars that just fall short of a star in a list of ‘recommendations’.

The cocktails shine at this Malaga city venue.

Photo: Chester & Punk/Facebook

A growing part of Spain’s gastronomic scene, Malaga province now has two recommended cocktail bars and one with a coveted star by TCB.

Chester & Punk, Malaga cinched the cocktail crown after being awarded a star.

The Calle Mendez Nunez venue was recognised for its modern concoctions, dedicated to ‘breaking the mould’.

Try the Marilyn Pin-up with gin, white wine, pineapple, lemon and rosemary or the Lady Boy with white Jimador tequila, mint, coconut, cucumber, lime and soda.

The bar was also recognised in previous years.

Photo: Chester & Punk/Facebook

They also have a loyal clientele, great atmosphere and frequent live music performances.

Speakeasy, a chain bar with branches in Malaga city (The Pharmacy) and Fuengirola (Speakeasy Jazz Bar), was also recommended.

The ‘exclusive, elegant and original’ bar offers a range of cocktails in a cosy setting.

A top quality venue, they often host some of the world’s best bartenders.

The bar draws inspiration from many different places, including pop culture.

Photo: Speakeasy/Facebook

There, you can enjoy a Krypton cocktail, including Tanqueray gin, green chartreuse and kaffir lime soda.

They also serve high quality versions of classics such as Negronis, Manhattans and Old Fashioneds.

“We’re very happy and grateful to be included in the list for the first time,” said the bar owners.

Speakeasy was recognised for its warm atmosphere across both venues.

Photo: Speakeasy/Facebook

The judging panel is formed of prestigious professionals led by Francois Monti and an assessment committee led by journalists.

They take into account the quality of the drinks, the techniques used, customer service and the atmosphere.

