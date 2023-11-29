THE Spanish Michelin Guide for 2024 has been revealed, bringing the country’s roster of three Michelin star restaurants to an impressive 15.

Noor in Córdoba and Disfrutar, in Barcelona, were awarded their third stars at the ceremony, which took place in the Catalan capital.

Noor, led by Paco Morales, ‘one of the most outstanding figures in Spanish gastronomy’, was awarded its first star in 2016 and its second in 2019.

Head chef Paco Morales. Photo: Noor/Facebook

According to the Michelin guide, the venue on Calle Pablo Ruiz Picasso ‘uncovers the essence of Andalucian cuisine using modern concepts and techniques.’

Noor serves up traditional Andalucian cuisine for fine diners. Photo: Noor/Facebook

From their three menus inspired by Cordoba’s different cultures influences, Mudéjar, Morisco y Al-Yazira, the guide highlights their fried almonds, smoked butter and orange blossom dessert.

Disfrutar, Barcelona, was also awarded its third star.

The three chefs who have earnt three Michelin stars. Photo: Disfrutar/Facebook

The E’ixample eatery was selected thanks to the ‘incredible creativity’ of its three head chefs, Eduard Xatruch, Oriol Castro and Mateu Casañas.

Described as a ‘laboratory’, Disfrutar’s kitchen never fails to surprise, with interactive tables and ‘solid bubbles’.

One of Disfrutar’s inventive dishes inspired by a coral reef. Photo:Disfrutar/Facebook

Barcelona is now considered the capital of Spain for culinary excellence, with four venues boasting three Michelin stars.

Joining Disfrutar in receiving the enviable accolade are ABaC, Cocina Hermanos Torres and Lasarte.

San Sebastian follows close behind, with two three Michelin star restaurants, Arzak and Akela?e.

The capital city, Madrid, has just one three Michelin star venue, DiverXO.

Other restaurants with three Michelin stars include:

Atrio (Cáceres)

Quique Dacosta (Denia)

Aponiente (El Puerto de Santa María)

El Celler de Can Roca (Girona)

Azurmendi (Larrabetzu)

Martín Berasategui (Lasarte-Oria)

Cenador de Amós (Villaverde de Pontones)

