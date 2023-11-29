AN alleged victim of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner has said she ‘cannot wait’ to ‘look him in the eye’ and see him ‘face justice’.

Hazel Behan, 40, is one of several key witnesses in the convcited paedophile’s upcoming trial, which has been given a start date of February 16.

The 46-year-old German will be tried over five sex crimes, three involving minors.

They include three rapes, one of Irish woman Hazel, who was just 20 when she was viciously attacked during a four-hour ordeal in Portugal.

She told the Olive Press how she had been given the trial date last week when two German detectives visited her to go through the ‘fine details’.

FIGHTING BACK: Rape victim Hazel Behan happy to see Brueckner in court.

She confirmed she was given the start date as February 16 and that the trial could last ‘for three months’.

“They came over to Dublin and we spent a day going through all the logistics,” she said.

“They are well advanced and extremely organized and are taking no chances with my safety.

“I will be taken over to Germany a day or two before I give evidence and kept, carefully guarded until I get to court. Nobody will be allowed to get near me. Not even my husband can come with me.”

She added: “I can’t wait to finally look my attacker in the eyes and see him face justice.”

Brueckner’s lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, has continually denied all the attacks and wants to see the Diana Menkes rape conviction re-opened.

Two other rapes are alleged to have been filmed at the small farmhouse he rented just outside Praia da Luz, where Madeleine McCann was snatched in May 2007.

The alleged victims were a young teenage girl and an elderly woman in her late 50s or 60s, both of whom were tied to a post in the living room.

IN THE DOCK: Christian Brueckner will stand trial from February 16

He is also facing the sexual assault of a young German girl, 10, on a beach near Praia da Luz, a month before Madeleine went missing.

During the broad-daylight attack on Zalema beach, the naked attacker firstly spoke in English, then German, before clambering away up a steep slope in full sight of the girl’s parents.