TWO Costa del Sol restaurants are among 31 Spanish venues to be awarded Michelin Stars this year.

BACK, in Marbella, has been awarded its first ever star while nearby eatery Skina, received its second.

It comes after the Spanish Michelin Guide Gala 2024 was held in Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Dozens of restaurants from across the country were honoured with new Michelin stars and the Costa del Sol shines through as a hotspot for culinary excellence.

BACK is described by the Michelin guide as fine dining with an ‘element of fun’ and ‘creative-contemporary’ cooking.

BACK staff are celebrating their win. Photo: BACK Facebook

Meanwhile, Skina, also in Marbella, is a tiny venue with just four tables but still packs a punch with its ‘sincere cuisine that strives to put a new spin on traditional Andalusian recipes.’

The restaurants join the Costa’s roster of Michelin star venues alongside Nintai and Messina, in Marbella and Sollo, in Fuengirola.

Messina is just one of Marbella-s Michelin star restaurants. Photo: Messina/Facebook

Malaga is also home to two top quality restaurants, with Kaleja and Jose Carlos Garcia both proud owners of Michelin stars.

A few lucky venues also achieved their second and third stars, including, Noor, Cordoba, which now has an incredible three.

The modern interior of Noor, Cordoba Photo: Noor/Facebook

Led by Paco Morales and situated on Calle Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Noor is now in the list of Spain’s top 15 eateries.

This year’s awards have strengthened Andalucia’s stellar culinary offering, with five new Michelin star venues.

Jaen has gained two new Michelin star restaurants, Radis and Malak.

Meanwhile Tohqa in Cadiz and Vandelvira in Baeza have also gained stars.

Below are the 31 restaurants who gained their first Michelin stars in Spain this year:

Barro (Ávila)

Txispa (Axpe)

Vandelvira (Baeza)

Quirat (Barcelona)

Suto (Barcelona)

Casa Bernardi (Benissa)

Orobianco (Calp)

Canfranc Express (Canfranc-Estación)

Omakase by Walt (Eivissa)

Tohqa (El Puerto de Santa María)

Sa Clastra (Es Capdellà)

Terra (Fisterra)

Marcos (Gijón)

Radis (Jaén)

Malak (Jaén)

Haydée (La Orotava)

Bevir (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria)

Andreu Genestra (Llucmajor)

CEBO (Madrid)

Desde 1911 (Madrid)

El Club Allard (Madrid)

Osa (Madrid)

Santerra (Madrid)

Toki (Madrid)

Back (Marbella)

Erre de Roca (Miranda de Ebro)

NM (Oviedo)

Kabo (Pamplona)

Taste 1973 (Pamplona)

Unic (Sant Josep de sa Talaia)Fraula (València)