4 bedroom Villa for sale in Campo Mijas with pool garage - € 899,000

Villa Campo Mijas, Málaga 4 beds 3 baths € 899,000

Fantastic Villa located with a fantastic view down over the city and to the Mediterranean, the whole house is on one level, and below there is a guest apartment. There is a wonderful pool for the house, which is really well located with the most beautiful view. Lovely large terraces with a wonderful view. The house consists of four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Large kitchen with dining area. Large closed garage and plenty of space that is tiled for several cars or guest spaces. The villa is located so that it is possible to walk down to the town of Fuengirola. This is a Villa that should be… See full property details