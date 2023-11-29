LEGENDARY Benidorm performer, Sticky Vicky, died on Wednesday at the age of 80, her daughter has announced on social media.

The Tenerife-born entertainer became famous for her vaginal magic shows in the resort and retired in 2015.

She had been unwell for some time.

Victoria María Araguess Gadea was also known as Vicky Leyton and never married, but had one son- Eduardo Romero Aragues- and one daughter, Maria Gadea Aragues.

María, who saw her mother’s show for the first time at the age 13, later decided to follow in her footsteps

She posted news of her mother’s death on Facebook, saying: “I regret these words, my mother Sticky Vicky passed away today at 6 in the morning, I can’t believe it.”

“She has gone, surrounded by her family, with all of our love. I thank God for being able to always be by her side, I am left with a broken heart.”

British tourists flocked to see Sticky Vicky’s extreme shows and many have paid tribute following the news.

Responses to Maria’s announcement included: “God bless you and your family your mum put Benidorm on the map when you said Benidorm every one said sticky Vicky what a beautiful woman a true entertainer RIP.”

Another told Maria: “Sending u all love….. saw your mum on my 21st birthday, proper legend in her own lifetime….. May she have the best bed in heaven and rest in eternal peace.”

The El Pais newspaper estimated in 2007 that ‘over six million tourists and many other people had seen her shows’.

Vicky premiered her routine in Barcelona cabarets and was so successful that she performed in northern Spanish cities and many variety theatres abroad.

At the beginning of the 1980s, following her sister’s advice, Leyton moved to Benidorm.

Although she intended to take a break after her career declined, her sister convinced her to perform at a hotel, and her show was so successful that she decided to stay there due partially to its influx of British tourists who loved what she did.

Sticky Vicky would pull several objects from her vagina, including ping-pong balls, eggs, handkerchiefs, sausages, razor blades, and even machetes.

She concluded her act by opening a bottle of beer with her vagina, and pouring it on the stage.

Leyton did not characterise herself or the show as pornographic saying: “To do what I do you must have a lot of delicacy. It is necessary to give it a touch of elegance.”.

Sticky Vicky also appeared on the ITV sit-com Benidorm when she officially opened ‘Mel’s Mobility Shop’.