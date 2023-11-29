A BRITISH tourist has gone missing during a trip to Spain as fears grow over his disappearance.

Joseph Howard, 28, has not been seen since November 20, when he was due to travel to Lanzarote, Spain.

Merseyside Police have requested the help of Spanish forces to locate the young Brit, from Knowsley, near Liverpool.

Photo: Merseyside Police

Joseph is described as 5ft 9” and slim, with green eyes and short brown hair with grey spots on both sides of his head.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

According to British police, he was last seen in his home in Stockbridge Village at 08:00 am on November 20, when he had a pre-booked flight to Lanzarote.

Merseyside Police say they are doing all they can to locate the man in the UK and Spain.

They ask anyone with information to contact them via this form.