AN Italian-owned pizzeria on the Costa Blanca served up cocaine and hashish to its customers along with its more traditional fare according to the Policia Nacional.

A father and son used their restaurant business in the Torrellano district of Elche to sell narcotics prepared in the kitchen.

The Italian nationals, aged 51 and 24, have been arrested after three addresses were searched in Torrellano and Santa Pola.

Police seized 55 grams of cocaine, 400 grams of hashish, precision scales and €40,000 in cash as well as a car that had been stolen in France which was used in the drug trafficking operation.

SEIZED CASH

The pizzeria had several containers in the kitchen that appeared to be cooking flour but tests showed the contents to be cocaine.

Police officers spotted customers visiting the business to buy a take-out pizza but also leaving with drugs sold by the father and son.

The restaurant was also an ideal front to launder all of the money made from the illegal narcotic sales.