3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torremolinos with pool – € 437,000

Apartment Torremolinos, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 437,000

This apartment is located in one of the best areas of Torremolinos, in a quiet and well-established environment, and with all the services you need without having to use the car: public schools and institutes, the sports facilities of the Municipal Sports Center, the Municipal Auditorium, the recreational area of Los Manantiales and several major supermarket chains. In addition, you have one of the best beaches of the Costa del Sol just 5 minutes away by car; Malaga Airport, 10 minutes away and Malaga city, with its dynamic cultural, gastronomic and leisure offerings just a quarter of an hour… See full property details