RESIDENTS of Gibraltar who are worried about the seasonal flu or COVID-19 this winter could be in line for a vaccine booster, its health service said.

The flu jab will be available for over 50s, people with a long-term health condition or those caring for vulnerable people like health and care workers.

Nurses will also provide flu vaccines for children using a nose spray at schools and older children over the age of 12 can attend sessions at Gibraltar’s Primary Care Centre (PCC).

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) will distribute the first batch of flu vaccines from October 9 at the PCC, it said in a statement.

Sessions will run from 1pm to 4.30pm and 5pm to 7.20pm from Monday to Friday.

But only those entitled to the vaccine will be called for an appointment during the week.

A walk-in vaccination clinic between 9am and 3.50pm on Saturdays and Sundays is open for everyone else in the age group on a first come first served basis.

The GHA will soon be issuing new dates for the COVID-19 vaccinations as they have not arrived in Gibraltar yet.

Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter said: “We would like to remind the public of the importance of the seasonal flu vaccine, as it can prevent the spread of this virus and protect those most at need.

“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 vaccines will not arrive in Gibraltar in time to be given at the same time as the flu vaccine.”

She reminded people that ‘both vaccines are safe’ and encouraged residents to get them.

Consultant Microbiologist Dr Nick Cortes had a warning for those who might catch the coronavirus after it started to affect more residents.

“We would like to remind people that if they test positive for COVID and have a long term health condition, please call 111 for a clinical assessment to see if you are eligible for antiviral medication,” he said.

“This is important because it will reduce illness severity and prevent hospitalisations.”

