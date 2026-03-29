29 Mar, 2026
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29 Mar, 2026 @ 11:00
1 min read

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Ayamonte – € 250,000

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3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Ayamonte - € 250

This attractive townhouse of approximately 143 sqm is spread over two floors and offers a perfect balance of comfort and practicality. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a living-dining area, and a fully equipped kitchen with appliances and pantry. The property includes built-in wardrobes, a laundry area and air conditioning, and is in good condition. Outside, you will find a pleasant patio, two spacious terraces and a garden area, ideal for enjoying outdoor living. It also benefits from two storage rooms. An excellent opportunity as a permanent home, holiday property or investment… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Ayamonte, Huelva

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 250,000

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Ayamonte - € 250,000

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