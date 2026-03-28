28 Mar, 2026
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28 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Cotobro – € 675,000

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2 bedroom Flat for sale in Cotobro - € 675

Facing southeast and located on the first floor of a beachfront building on the quiet Cotobro Beach, with a huge terrace and very pleasant views… The promenade is very charming and ideal for walking or cycling, 2.5 km from the centre of Almuñécar. As we enter the building, we immediately notice that this block, despite its age, or perhaps because of it, is going to offer us a very special flat. The interior of the property: on entering, to the right, there is a bathroom with shower and next to it a small single bedroom. On the opposite side is the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and… See full property details

Flat

Cotobro, Granada

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 675,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Cotobro - € 675,000

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