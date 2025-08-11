11 Aug, 2025
11 Aug, 2025 @ 13:00
Benidorm luxury villa rented by French fugitives wanted for murder and drug trafficking

TWO fugitives on the run from French justice have been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Benidorm.

The men were wanted for a string of offences committed in 2024 including homicide, money laundering, drug trafficking and arms dealing.

Four European Arrest Warrants were issued in their name.

One of the men faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted while his associate could go behind bars for 10 years.

The duo rented out a holiday villa which had a high level of security.

Located on high ground, it included a single entrance and exit, high fences, and multiple windows to monitor any approaching cars or the presence of police.

After a period of surveillance, one of the fugitives was arrested in the early hours of last Thursday during a night out in Benidorm.

He had various phone SIM cards on him to avoid authorities from tracing where he was.

The Policia Nacional then struck at the villa to detain the second fugitive.

Both men have been brought before the National Court to process their extradition.

Alex Trelinski

