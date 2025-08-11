11 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Velilla with pool garage – € 299,000

by
3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Velilla with pool garage - € 299

A 3 bedroom townhouse with garage and community swimming pool for sale in Las Terrazas Velilla, Almuñécar, Costa Tropical. Located in the desirable Las Terrazas de Los Pinos urbanisation, this spacious and well maintained townhouse offers sea and mountain views, two sunny terraces and a spacious garage. The property is spread over three floors and is ideal as a permanent residence, holiday home, or rental investment. The property comprises: Ground Floor: Entrance hallFirst Floor: Living/dining area with patio doors opening directly onto a large terrace.Kitchen and laundry roomDouble… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Velilla, Granada

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 299,000

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Velilla with pool garage - € 299,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Benidorm luxury villa rented by French fugitives wanted for murder and drug trafficking
Previous Story

Benidorm luxury villa rented by French fugitives wanted for murder and drug trafficking

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop