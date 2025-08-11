3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Velilla with pool garage – € 299,000

A 3 bedroom townhouse with garage and community swimming pool for sale in Las Terrazas Velilla, Almuñécar, Costa Tropical. Located in the desirable Las Terrazas de Los Pinos urbanisation, this spacious and well maintained townhouse offers sea and mountain views, two sunny terraces and a spacious garage. The property is spread over three floors and is ideal as a permanent residence, holiday home, or rental investment. The property comprises: Ground Floor: Entrance hallFirst Floor: Living/dining area with patio doors opening directly onto a large terrace.Kitchen and laundry roomDouble… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Velilla, Granada

3 beds 2 baths

€ 299,000

