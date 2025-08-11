British tourist robbed of €40k Rolex watch in Mallorca street as young daughter screams in horror

A BRITISH tourist had his Rolex watch wrenched off his wrist while walking down a Mallorca street with his wife and young daughter.

The violent robbery happened on Friday at around 11pm in Port d’Andratx.

The Ultima Hora newspaper reported that three men got out of a car close to a prominent hotel.

They approached the 44-year-old Brit who had just had been in a restaurant with his family.

The men- all with covered faces- went directly to them and held the Brit who bravely tried to resist.

Within seconds his watch worth €40,000 was removed as his daughter screamed.

Staff and guests at the hotel rushed out after hearing the commotion, but the thieves got back into their car with the loot and drove off at high speed.

The Andratx Policia Local and Guardia Civil talked to several witnesses to piece together details about the robbers.

Security footage across the Port d’Andratx is being reviewed to see if the perpetrators were caught on camera.

A source involved with the investigation told Ultima Hora that the criminals had almost certainly identified the British tourist hours earlier as a possible target.

