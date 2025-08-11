Stabbing in Puerto Banus: a teen ended up in hospital as onlookers watched in horror

A violent street fight in Puerto Banús, Marbella, left a teenager in hospital and one person under arrest in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to El Español.

The incident happened at roughly 1:40 am on Avenida Julio Iglesias outside a restaurant. The fight involved around ten young people.

Police say the injured victim, who is underage, was stabbed in the arm and required at least twenty stitches at the Costa del Sol Hospital.

Local and national police, along with emergency medical teams, were called to the scene after multiple witnesses reported the fight.

One of those witnesses who spoke to reporters from El Español, said the calm atmosphere of his dinner at the Daytona Grill & Bar turned into “chaos” when the group began “a fierce fight.”

He saw one participant hit so hard that he fell unconscious for five to ten minutes before being removed from the scene.

He also heard people shouting to “grab the knife” and claimed several others in the fight were armed.

Shortly afterwards, the witness saw the injured teenager with an improvised tourniquet and blood running down his arm, apparently from a stabbing or glass cut.

The ground where the unconscious man had fallen was covered in broken glass.

The witness also described hearing “two loud bangs” during the fight, followed by a woman screaming that one of the young men had a gun.

Worried about a potential shooting, he and others ran back inside the restaurant to hide.

The cause of the brawl is still unknown, and police have not confirmed whether any further arrests will be made.

