8 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Aug, 2025 @ 14:07
·
1 min read

Nine million appointments missed in Spain’s hospitals every year

by

SPANISH public hospitals are losing around nine million outpatient appointments every year from no shows.

And the main culprits are ‘young men’ who can’t be bothered to cancel their appointments.

The study by El Pais reveals that nearly 1 in 10 scheduled hospital appointments in Spain are wasted because patients just don’t turn up.

The worst offenders are in the Canary Islands, where no-shows can be 30% of appointments in some hospitals, followed by Andalucia at 17.4%.

READ MORE:

At the Hospital Valle del Guadalhorce in Malaga, staff say the issue is more than just annoying – it’s a logistical nightmare. “It wastes time, money and causes longer waiting lists,” said health expert Conrado Domínguez.

Data from 11 regions shows the problem hits psychiatry, dermatology, and gynaecology the hardest – with no-show rates of up to 18%.

Meanwhile, patients tend to keep their appointments for cardiology and general surgery.

Men under 44 are the most likely to not turn up, especially those who have to wait a long time for their appointment.

Younger patients were twice as likely to miss their slot as over-72s. And the farther people live from the hospital, the more likely they are to go missing..

Experts blame everything from poor planning and long delays to work commitments, transport problems, and even language barriers.

While some regions have tried SMS reminders, reducing missed appointments by up to 20%, others are calling for smarter scheduling – even using AI to predict who’s likely to offend.

But there’s resistance to tougher measures like fines. “It’s not always irresponsibility – sometimes life just gets in the way,” explained one health professional.

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Drunk British tourist Bogus crowdfunding scheme cheated small investors out of €7.7m in Spain
Previous Story

Bogus crowdfunding scheme cheated small investors out of €7.7m in Spain

Latest from Health

Go toTop