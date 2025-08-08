8 Aug, 2025
8 Aug, 2025 @ 14:34
1 min read

Sturgeon Moon set to light up Spanish skies this weekend

Adobe Stock

GET ready to moon-gaze! This weekend, Spain’s night skies will put on a dazzling show as the August full moon – known as the Sturgeon Moon – makes its annual appearance.

The lunar spectacle will be best seen on the nights of Friday, August 8 (tonight) and Saturday, especially from areas far from city lights. With clear summer skies and balmy evenings, it’s a perfect excuse to grab a blanket and look up.

But what is a Sturgeon Moon? The quirky name dates back centuries and comes from North American indigenous tribes, who noted that August was the best time to catch sturgeon – a massive, prehistoric-looking fish once found in abundance in the Great Lakes and prized for its caviar. The full moon became known as a symbol of seasonal abundance, especially in fishing communities.

Though the fish might be rare these days, the name lives on – and the moon’s bright, golden glow is a sight to behold.

And if you live in Andalucia you can actually see the real-life fish as well – the sturgeon fish farm at Riofrio is open to visitors.

Visible across the entire peninsula, the moon will be easy to spot with the naked eye, but bring binoculars for an extra treat. With its extra-large appearance on the horizon and glowing brilliance, it’s also a dream moment for photographers.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

