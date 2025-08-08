Sturgeon Moon set to light up Spanish skies this weekend

GET ready to moon-gaze! This weekend, Spain’s night skies will put on a dazzling show as the August full moon – known as the Sturgeon Moon – makes its annual appearance.

The lunar spectacle will be best seen on the nights of Friday, August 8 (tonight) and Saturday, especially from areas far from city lights. With clear summer skies and balmy evenings, it’s a perfect excuse to grab a blanket and look up.

But what is a Sturgeon Moon? The quirky name dates back centuries and comes from North American indigenous tribes, who noted that August was the best time to catch sturgeon – a massive, prehistoric-looking fish once found in abundance in the Great Lakes and prized for its caviar. The full moon became known as a symbol of seasonal abundance, especially in fishing communities.

Though the fish might be rare these days, the name lives on – and the moon’s bright, golden glow is a sight to behold.

And if you live in Andalucia you can actually see the real-life fish as well – the sturgeon fish farm at Riofrio is open to visitors.

Visible across the entire peninsula, the moon will be easy to spot with the naked eye, but bring binoculars for an extra treat. With its extra-large appearance on the horizon and glowing brilliance, it’s also a dream moment for photographers.

