Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey signs for Spain’s Villarreal – despite UK court appearance over sexual offence charges

FORMER Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has signed for La Liga club Villarreal – despite a UK court appearance this week over sexual offences allegedly committed in Spain.

The Ghanaian has put pen-to-paper on a one-year-deal with the Spanish side following the expiry of his Arsenal contract earlier this summer.

But the move comes just two days after the 32-year-old appeared in court in London charged with one count of sexual assault and five counts of rape – one of which allegedly occurred in a Marbella hotel.

Hundreds of Villarreal supporters have signed a petition urging the club to back away from the transfer, with one fan describing the signing as ‘the darkest day in the club’s history’.

In a statement released on social media, Villarreal said: “Villarreal CF and Thomas Partey have reached an agreement for the Ghanaian footballer to join the Yellows ahead of the 2025/26 season. The player will join up with his new team tomorrow at the Training Ground.

“Thomas Teye Partey (Krobo Odumase, 13/06/93) is a complete midfielder with great stamina and exceptional physical attributes. He is an excellent ball-winner and has the ability to start moves from deep. The African footballer also boasts a good shot from mid-range and has the ability to break lines when driving forward.

“The experienced Ghanaian midfielder has earned more than 50 caps for his national team. He has also represented Arsenal FC, Atletico de Madrid, UD Almeria and RCD Mallorca. With the English side, he won the FA Community Shield (2023/24), while with the Madrid outfit he lifted the LaLiga title (2020/21), the UEFA Super Cup (2018/19) and the UEFA Europa League (17/18).

“On the other hand, the club is also aware that a player is currently involved in legal proceedings in England. The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him. The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case. Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further.

“Villarreal CF wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals.”

Partey had been the subject of an investigation that began in February 2022 and is accused of attacking three women between 2021 and 2022.

Despite being arrested on suspicion of rape in 2022, Partey continued to play for Arsenal, with his former manager Mikel Arteta saying he was ‘100%’ sure that Arsenal had followed correct protocols over the investigation.

Partey played more than 50 games for Arsenal while on bail.

As Partey appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on Tuesday, a group of protesters stood with a banner that read: “Arsenal Said: ‘We Do the Right Thing’ Then Did Nothing.”

