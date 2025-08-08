Malaga Feria 2025 – everything you need to know about the Costa del Sol’s biggest party

MALAGA is getting ready to party like never before as the Feria de Agosto 2025 returns from August 16 to 23, transforming the city into a week?long whirlwind of colour, music, dancing and tradition

But before the wine starts flowing, it all kicks off with a midnight bang on August 15, as a massive pyro-musical fireworks display lights up the sky over La Malagueta beach, setting the tone for eight days of unfiltered Andalucian fun.

And this year’s pregon – the grand opening speech – will be delivered by none other than Malaga’s own Javier Castillo, a bestselling author who knows how to make an entrance. He’ll take the stage at the Real de Cortijo de Torres fairground, followed by the iconic switch-on of the fair’s glowing light show.

By day, the city centre explodes with life during the Feria de Dia, running from around 12.30pm to 6pm. Calle Larios, Plaza de la Constitucion and surrounding squares become packed with revellers dressed in frilly flamenco dresses and wide-brimmed hats, sipping sweet Cartojal wine, clapping to verdiales bands and twirling to the beat. The vibe? Electric.

As the sun dips, the madness shifts to the Feria de Noche out at the fairgrounds, where the party goes deep into the night – and sometimes into breakfast. More than 200 casetas (pop-up party tents) serve up food, booze and a banging soundtrack that switches between classic flamenco and full-on club bangers.

New this year: for the first time ever, punters will be able to step inside the dazzling LED-lit fairground entrance, now fitted with high-tech ‘Ecogreenlux’ curtains to cut energy use and light pollution. Because even when you’re partying, it’s nice to be green.

More than 200 concerts are scheduled, with a lineup including Chambao, Camela, Merche, Mojinos Escozios, Toreros con Chanclas, and plenty more. There’s even a Youth Esplanade for younger party animals, with DJs spinning live video sets and the Los 40 Urban Session Malaga bringing the heat on opening night.

Want to know when the next concert starts? Need directions to the loos? There’s even a WhatsApp assistant – TuFerIA – that dishes out real-time info on everything from transport to emergency contacts and alcohol testing points. Over 500 cleaners and 5,000 recycling bins will also be keeping things from descending into chaos.

Getting there? Easy. The Feria Bus Line F runs 24/7 between the centre and the fairground for just €2 a ride, with metro and extra bus lines on hand to keep you moving – or stumbling – throughout the week.

A bit of history

Not just a party, the Malaga Feria has roots going back to 1487, when the Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand and Isabella took the city from Moorish rule. The original fair was a religious celebration – but let’s just say things have evolved.

Today, it’s a no-holds-barred celebration of Andalucian identity, packed with horse parades, flamenco flair and a street party atmosphere that’s more about fun than faith.

Malaga Feria 2025 – 8-Day Itinerary

Fancy joining in? Here is the Olive Press suggested itinerary – but we are not too sure whether you will make it through all eight days – you might be wise to pick and choose…

Friday 15 August – Opening Night: Fireworks & Festivities

8.30pm – Arrive early to grab a spot along La Malagueta beach.



Midnight – Pyro-musical fireworks light up the sky to officially open the feria. Expect crowds, cheers, and music.



Post-midnight – Head into the old town for a drink and a first taste of Feria de Dia vibes.



Saturday 16 August – Pregon & Lights Switch-On

12.30pm to 6pm – Hit the city centre: Calle Larios, Plaza de la Constitucion, and Plaza de la Merced for Feria de Dia. Wear your flamenco best, sip Cartojal, and dance with locals.



8.30pm – Make your way to Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds.



10pm – Opening speech (pregon) by local author Javier Castillo.



10.30pm – Don’t miss the lighting of the fairground entrance – 1.4 million LEDs in a dazzling display.



Midnight onwards – Party at the casetas into the early hours.



Sunday 17 August – Family Day & Flamenco Vibes

12pm – Visit Malaga Cathedral or enjoy a quieter start in Parque de Malaga.



1pm to 6pm – Family-friendly flamenco shows and folk dancing in the city centre.



7pm – Horse and carriage displays at Real de Cortijo de Torres.



9pm onwards – Casetas offer traditional cuisine, live flamenco, and pop music – great for all ages.



Monday 18 August – Culture & Concerts

11am – Visit Museo Picasso or the Alcazaba before the party starts.



2pm to 6pm – Explore street performances and local food stalls around Plaza del Obispo.



9pm – Big-name free concert at the fairground – check line-up on TuFerIA.



Midnight – Dance to flamenco fusion and pop at the Youth Esplanade.



Tuesday 19 August – Locals’ Day

1pm – Best day to mingle with malagueños. Dress up and get into the spirit on Calle Larios.



3pm – Try berenjenas con miel, paella, and local tapas from food stalls.



9pm – Watch Chambao or Paco Candela live at the fairground stage.



Late night – Discover smaller, themed casetas with everything from reggaeton to sevillanas.



Wednesday 20 August – Midweek Madness

12.30pm to 6pm – Feria de Dia in full swing – perfect time to take in traditional verdiales bands and try local wines.



8pm – Arrive early at the Youth Esplanade for DJ sets and visuals.



10pm – Chill at the new walk-in LED entrance for a great photo op.



All night – Join the younger crowd for one of the biggest party nights of the week.



Thursday 21 August – Horses & Traditions

1pm – Head to Paseo del Parque or Plaza de la Marina for traditional horse and carriage displays.



4pm – Enjoy sangria and shade in one of the quiet casetas with live guitar music.



9pm – Catch another big act like Camela or Joana Jimenez.



Late – End the night with churros and chocolate from one of the fairground vendors.



Friday 22 August – Penultimate Blowout

2pm – Stroll through the historic centre one last time. Street parties will be in overdrive.



6pm – Recharge with an early dinner (try espeto de sardinas near the port).



9pm – Huge concert and party at the fairgrounds.



Midnight – Join crowds at the Youth Esplanade or get lost in the caseta maze one last time.



Saturday 23 August – Final Night Fiesta

12.30pm to 5pm – Soak up every last minute of Feria de Dia. Take photos, dance in the street, and raise a glass to the end.



9pm onwards – Massive closing party across all casetas.



2am – Farewell fireworks (subject to confirmation) or light shows to wrap up the feria in style.

