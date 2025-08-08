Spain trump US to regain No.1 spot in latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings

THEY may have lost out to England in this summer’s Euro 2025 final, but Spain are now officially the best women’s national team in the world.

That’s according to the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, published by the football governing body on Thursday.

La Roja’s run to the final means they have overtaken the United States, who had held the top spot since winning gold at the Paris Olympics last year, and have now regained the accolade they originally held after defeating England in the now-infamous 2023 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, England have climbed one place to fourth after winning back-to-back Euros titles, one place behind Sweden – the side the Lionesses defeated on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Here are the top 10:

Spain (+1) United States (-1) Sweden (+3) England (+1) Germany (-2) France (+4) Brazil (-3) Japan (-1) Canada (-1) North Korea (-1)

