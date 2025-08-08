Tourist in Spain’s Ibiza busted after skipping €17,600 hotel bill and trying to flee with fake ID

A SHAMELESS holidaymaker has been arrested in Ibiza after racking up a €17,600 hotel bill – then doing a runner without paying a cent.

The man, reportedly Senegalese, was staying at an upscale hotel on the White Isle, where he indulged in full-board living without a care. While he initially made some payments, hotel staff were later hit with bounced transactions and chargebacks, raising alarm bells.

Suspecting fraud, the hotel filed a report with the National Police in Ibiza, who launched a manhunt through their Specialised and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV).

Officers eventually tracked the alleged scammer to a second hotel in Sant Antoni de Portmany, where he had been hiding out and was just one day away from boarding a flight to Paris.

When arrested, the man was carrying French and Swiss identity documents, which were quickly found to be forged, following checks with the relevant authorities.

Now in police custody, he faces charges for fraud and using false documentation.

