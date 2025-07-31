31 Jul, 2025
31 Jul, 2025 @ 15:25
Teen cannabis use in Spain plummets 40% in 20 years – but adults still lighting up

TEENAGERS in Spain are ditching the weed – with cannabis use among 14 to 18-year-olds slashed by 40% over the last two decades, a new government report reveals.

Back in 2004, one in four teens admitted sparking up a joint in the previous month. That’s dropped to just 15% now. Experts reckon tougher drug campaigns and changing attitudes are finally hitting home with youngsters.

But don’t pop the champagne just yet –  cannabis use among adults is holding steady at 12%, with daily users ticking slightly upwards at 2.5%, according to a report from the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE:

And while teens may be cutting back, the health system is still feeling the heat. Cannabis was linked to nearly half of all hospital emergency visits for drug issues last year and accounts for over a quarter of all drug treatment admissions – second only to cocaine.

Worryingly, pot’s getting stronger too. THC levels have shot up to 29% in hash and 12.6% in weed, pushing risks of mental health problems, heart trouble, and addiction.

Plus, new ways to get high –  think edibles and vaping – along with synthetic cannabinoids, are making it harder to keep track or stay safe.

