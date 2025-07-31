Barcelona strike a €44m shirt deal with DR Congo — but is it a winner or own goal?

FC BARCELONA are about to wear their hearts on their backs – quite literally.

From next season, the legendary La Liga giants will sport ‘DR Congo – Heart of Africa’ on the back of their training shirts after signing a four-year sponsorship deal worth €44 million with the Central African nation.

The move aims to put DR Congo on the global map – but it’s already ruffling feathers back home. Critics say the cash splash is a baffling priority for a government whose own football league is struggling to keep the lights on due to chronic underfunding.

But DR Congo’s Sports Minister Didier Budimbu insists it’s a clever play to boost tourism and investment.

As part of the deal, Barca’s Camp Nou will host an ‘immersive exhibition’ celebrating Congolese culture and sport, plus training camps for 50 young players and 10 coaches. They’re even planning multisport camps covering basketball, handball, and roller hockey.

DR Congo isn’t alone in this pitch-side PR game – Italy’s AC Milan and France’s AS Monaco have similar deals, while Arsenal’s ‘Visit Rwanda’ shirt sponsor has sparked plenty of controversy, especially with ongoing tensions in the Central African region.

READ MORE:

Click here to read more Sport News from The Olive Press.