31 Jul, 2025
31 Jul, 2025 @ 15:47
1 min read

Barcelona strike a €44m shirt deal with DR Congo — but is it a winner or own goal?

by

FC BARCELONA are about to wear their hearts on their backs – quite literally.

From next season, the legendary La Liga giants will sport ‘DR Congo – Heart of Africa’ on the back of their training shirts after signing a four-year sponsorship deal worth €44 million with the Central African nation.

The move aims to put DR Congo on the global map – but it’s already ruffling feathers back home. Critics say the cash splash is a baffling priority for a government whose own football league is struggling to keep the lights on due to chronic underfunding.

But DR Congo’s Sports Minister Didier Budimbu insists it’s a clever play to boost tourism and investment.

As part of the deal, Barca’s Camp Nou will host an ‘immersive exhibition’ celebrating Congolese culture and sport, plus training camps for 50 young players and 10 coaches. They’re even planning multisport camps covering basketball, handball, and roller hockey.

DR Congo isn’t alone in this pitch-side PR game – Italy’s AC Milan and France’s AS Monaco have similar deals, while Arsenal’s ‘Visit Rwanda’ shirt sponsor has sparked plenty of controversy, especially with ongoing tensions in the Central African region.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

