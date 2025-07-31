Yellow alert for storms and showers ahead of heatwave return in Valencia region

THE State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow alert for storms and rain in parts of the Valencian Community for this Friday ahead of a new heatwave early next week.

The yellow warning covers the southern interior of Castellon province and the northern inland area of Valencia province.

Heavy rain depositing 20 mm per hour is predicted along with lightning and strong gusts of wind.

Aemet says the worst of the weather is expected between 6pm and 10pm with the peak around 7pm.

The warning will remain active through to 11.59pm.

Though the indifferent weather is expected inland, the chance of storms in coastal areas is not totally ruled out.

Early projections show that there will be a significant rise in temperatures from Monday with highs above 40C in the south and inland areas of the Valencian Community.

The most affected areas would be the interior of Alicante and Valencia provinces as well as the pre-coastal valleys of Castellon, while tropical and torrid nights are expected on the coast.

Aemet does make the caveat that all of this depends on the development of a warm front warm from North Africa, driven by a small DANA to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, which could intensify the heat wave.

If it becomes a reality, the region would experience several days of above-average temperatures.

