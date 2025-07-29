England keeper who stunned Spain with shootout heroics wins hearts with fluent Spanish interviews after Euro 2025 triumph

SHE grew up diving for balls under the Spanish sun – and now Hannah Hampton has dived her way into English football folklore.

The England goalkeeper, who spent much of her childhood living in Spain, pulled off two massive saves in a heart-stopping penalty shootout victory over Spain to secure back-to-back European Championship titles for the Lionesses.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Birmingham-born star stunned reporters by giving her post-match interviews in fluent Spanish – earning cheers from fans on both sides of the pitch and going viral online within hours.

With Spanish fans left speechless and English expats swelling with pride, Hampton is being hailed as the ‘bilingual brick wall’ who shut down Spain’s dreams and cemented England’s place as Europe’s queens once again.

READ MORE:

The Birmingham born goal keeper spent five formative years in Spain, moving there with her teacher parents at age five. While living near Villarreal, her school playground kickabouts led to a trial and eventual place in the Villarreal CF youth academy – initially as a striker whose fluency in Spanish developed alongside her footballing talents.

That early exposure to Spanish football philosophy – tight passing, technical play, and comfort with the ball at her feet – helped shape her style. Hampton credits her ball-playing ability and distribution as strengths rooted in her time in Spain

The 1-1 final had already delivered 120 minutes of drama. But it was penalties where history was written. After Beth Mead’s early miss, all eyes turned to Hampton – and she didn’t flinch. The 23-year-old saved back-to-back penalties from Mariona Caldentey and Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati, giving England the edge.

“Today I played against the country I still call home,” Hampton told Spanish media after the match, flashing a smile and switching seamlessly between languages. “But my heart’s with England – and I’m so proud of what we’ve done.”.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.