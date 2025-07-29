Costa del Sol residents told to stay indoors to avoid toxic smoke from Recycling Plant fire

A MAJOR alert was issued in Mijas early this morning after a fire erupted at the Costa del Sol recycling plant.

The emergency services received over thirty calls from Arroyo De La Cala citizens between 4:30 and 5:00am about flames seen at Reciclados Mijas.

Residents were advised to close their doors and windows while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames at the recycling centre.

The Andalusian emergency agency (EMA) are still working to extinguish the flames as the compost material from the recycling plant produces heavy smoke.

The plant processes a large amount of organic waste, which accidentally ignited due to the high temperatures recorded yesterday.

Firefighters Mijas have been wearing masks as the smoke could be ‘toxic because it is still methane, which is large quantities can become toxic, but for the neighbours it does not involve any risk.’

Malaga’s provincial Firefighter’s brigade, the Guardia Civil and Local Police are also at the scene.

Francisco Jerez, Vox spokesperson for the Mijas firefighters, has assured that there is no risk of the fire spreading, as the area has been sealed off.

