BREAKING: England defy all odds to win Euro 2025 after penalty triumph over Spain

HANNAH Hampton and Chloe Kelly were the heroines of the hour as England retained their European Championship title with a thrilling penalty shootout victory over tournament favourites Spain.

London-born Kelly – who scored the winning goal against Germany at Euro 2022 – converted the decisive spot-kick to seal victory for the Lionesses after Spain missed three penalties in a row – with expat Hampton saving two.

The triumph is a sweet victory for Sarina Wiegman’s side after La Roja brushed England aside in the now-infamous 2023 World Cup final in Sydney.

In a style befitting their journey to Sunday’s showpiece – which included one penalty victory despite missing four spot-kicks and a remarkable 119th-minute semi-final winner – England came from behind to level the game with 120 minutes of exhilarating football unable to separate the sides.

Then came penalties, the perennial enemy of England national sides over the years.

Beth Mead, Niamh Charles, Jess Carter, Michelle Agyemang, Grace Clinton and Lauren Hemp were jubilant after Chloe Kelly converted the winning penalty. Credit: Cordon Press

When skipper Leah Williamson missed her kick with England 2-1 up, it looked like it could be the same old story – hope, adulation, and then quickly despair.

But Salma Paralluelo skewed her effort wide, leaving Kelly with the opportunity to make history.

She duly converted, in typically cocky style, sparking jubilant celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

England had conceded first in all three knockout matches prior to the final, and that trend continued as Mariona Caldentey headed home to hand Spain the early advantage.

Kelly’s introduction in the second half changed the game – as it had in the semi-final against Italy – and it was Arsenal star Alessia Russo who nodded in her cross to make it 1-1.

In truth, Spain were the better side, but a resolute, defiant England defence was enough to ensure the game went all the way to penalties.

Having lost their opening game of the tournament, coming from 2-0 down to win their quarter-final in a remarkable shootout where nine penalties were missed, and scoring goals in the 96th and 119th minute to win their semi-final, it only seemed right that they were to win this final in the most remarkable of ways.

The victory sparked wild celebrations as the Lionesses lifted the trophy. Credit: Cordon Press

Beth Mead was the first to step up, and when her effort was palmed away by Cata Coll, long-suffering England fans could be forgiven for thinking the worst.

But successive saves from Hampton – who lived in Spain as a child – from goalscorer Mariona Caldentey and Ballon D’or winner Aitana Bonmati gave England the advantage.

After Williamson and Paralluelo spurned their chances, Kelly stepped up to take the decisive kick.

England had done it, again.

