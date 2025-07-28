Schoolboy made and shared AI-generated naked photos of 16 girls in Spain

A VALENCIA schoolboy, 17, is being investigated for producing and sending AI-generated naked images and videos of 16 female classmates.
The material was posted on social media and published on a website.
The boy, who goes to a school in the Ribera Alta region, is facing charges of corrupting minors.
A victim complained to the Guardia Civil last December when she reported an authorised account with her name had appeared on a well-known social media platform.
On it was a naked video of her made by AI as well as images of other schoolgirl friends- all of which had been doctored.
The complainant said a second account was also falsely opened in her name, featuring more AI-altered material plus website where charges were made to access the content.
15 other girls joined in her complaint and officers interviewed them- quickly reaching the conclusion that the perpetrator was a classmate.
The Guardia got the social media platforms to provide user data and information about who had opened the bogus accounts.
IP addresses and email accounts all belonged to the 17-year-old boy, who is now being investigated by the Valencia Juvenile Court.
