24 Jul, 2025
24 Jul, 2025 @ 00:03
BREAKING: Spain set up tantalising Euro 2025 final against England after dramatic extra-time victory over Germany

SPAIN will face England in Sunday’s Euro 2025 final in a tantalising rematch of the World Cup final two years ago after La Roja defeated Germany with a dramatic extra-time winner.

Two-time Women’s Ballon d’Or victor Aitana Bonmati was the heroine of the hour as her glorious finish in the 113th minute proved the only difference between the two sides.

A late diving save from keeper Cata Coll helped to ensure Spain would reach their first ever European Championship final – and set up a repeat of 2023’s final against Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses in Sydney, when a first-half goal from Olga Carmona ensured the trophy would head to Madrid for the first time.

In an edgy affair at Stadion Letzigrund, the current World Cup winners dominated the ball but flattered to deceive against a resolute German side.

With the game remaining a stalemate after 90 minutes, it took extra time and a stroke of brilliance from Barcelona star Bonmati to separate the sides and secure Spain’s first ever competitive victory over Germany.

Aitana Bonmati was the heroine for Spain after her 113th minute goal proved the difference in an edgy and nervous affair in Zurich. Credit: Cordon Press

The midfielder turned her way past Rebecca Knaak before slotting the ball home past German shotstopper Ann-Katrin Berger in exemplary style.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Spanish squad as the German players – eight-time winners of this competition – fell to their knees in despair as two hours of resilience came to an end.

Spain and England will clash in Sunday’s showpiece at St Jakob-Park in Basel at 18:00 CEST.

The game will also be a rematch of the men’s Euro final in 2024. On that occasion, Spain triumphed 2-1 thanks to a dramatic 86th-minute winner from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Across both men’s and women’s football, Sunday’s clash will be the third time Spain and England have faced off in a competitive final in as many years.

