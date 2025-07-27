27 Jul, 2025
27 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Empuriabrava – € 220,000

by
Apartment for sale on Empuriabrava Beach For sale, beautiful apartment on the seafront in Empuriabrava, located on the seventh floor of the well-known Cristal Mar building. This property stands out for its stunning sea views and excellent location, ideal both as a vacation residence and for investment. The apartment features one bedroom, a full bathroom, a bright living room with an integrated kitchen, and a closed terrace that allows you to enjoy the landscape all year round. Thanks to its orientation and height, the home offers great brightness and a unique sense of tranquility. The… See full property details

Apartment

Empuriabrava, Girona

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 220,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

