3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city – € 730,000

Discover this spectacular, fully renovated 3 bedroom luxury apartment located on Carrer Ferran, one of the most iconic and historic pedestrian streets in the heart of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter. Offering 134 sqm of beautifully redesigned space on the first floor of a regal historic building, this apartment blends elegant modern design with classic Barcelona charm. The standout 34 sqm living area is filled with natural light, thanks to two large French windows, and opens onto a sleek, fully equipped greytoned kitchen perfect for everyday use or hosting. The master suite features a walkin… See full property details

Apartment

Barcelona, Barcelona

3 beds 2 baths

€ 730,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.