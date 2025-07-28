IN PICS: Spain’s Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia meet UK’s Princess Charlotte as royal families collide at Euro 2025 final

THIS is the heartwarming moment two royal worlds collided as Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia met Princess Charlotte at the Women’s Euro 2025 final in Switzerland.

Images released by the Spanish royals on Sunday show Leonor and Sofia greeting ten-year-old Charlotte with a warm handshake.

The young princess was accompanied by her father and English Football Association (FA) patron William, Prince of Wales, who was snapped chatting away to the Spanish sisters pre-match.

While the heir apparent to the British throne is no stranger to Spanish lands, having been a regular visitor to the Duke of Westminster’s vast La Garganta hunting estate near Cordoba alongside estranged brother Harry, the conversation likely took place in English.

The respective royal families shook hands pre-match. Credit: Casa Real

Leonor and Sofia are no strangers to the lingo, with both recently graduating from a top UK boarding school.

In May, King Felipe and Queen Letizia were in attendance for Infanta Sofia’s graduation from UCW Atlantic College, a prestigious international school in south Wales famed for educating foreign elites.

Two years earlier, Leonor, the Crown Princess of Spain, graduated from the so-called ‘Hogwarts for Hippies’ with an international baccalaureate.

The royals were all gathered in Basel to cheer on Spain and England as the two sides went toe-to-toe in a thrilling Euro 2025 final.

The Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte, FA Chair Debbie Hewitt, FA CEO Mark Bullingham, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Victoria Starmer were all seated together to celebrate the Lionesses’ famous victory. Credit: Cordon Press

But it was Charlotte and her father William who had the last laugh after Chloe Kelly converted the winning penalty to ensure the Lionesses went home victorious.

Sat in the posh seats alongside UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria, Charlotte was papped cheering on as England came from behind to win the tournament in the most dramatic of circumstances.

"I think we were better on the pitch." ??



Aitana Bonmati thought Spain's performance in yesterday's Euro 2025 final was good enough to lift the title. pic.twitter.com/nlGQEVzU1d — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 28, 2025

Some Spaniards have been accused of sour grapes in the aftermath of the clash, with one press outlet blasting heroine Kelly as ‘cocky’, while Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati claimed La Roja ‘played better’ than their English opponents.

But there was no such resentment from Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

One video of the two girls post-match shows them offering their commiserations to the despondent Spanish side in their dressing room.

La Princesa de Asturias y la Infanta Sofía han dado la enhorabuena a la @SEFutbolFem por su gran trabajo en la #WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/lVX1lQcKFI — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 27, 2025

19-year-old Leonor stepped up to show maturity beyond her years, congratulating the team on reaching the final before offering a round of applause.

