Tourist sends waiter to hospital after argument over son’s stuffed animal at Mallorca hotel

A 38-YEAR-OLD tourist has been arrested in Mallorca after attacking a hotel waiter in a row over whether his son’s stuffed animal toy had been stolen.

The Guardia Civil detained the aggressor- of undisclosed nationality- following Thursday’s incident at a Son Servera hotel.

The victim was punched in the face and after being treated at a health centre, he was transferred to hospital, where he remains- as of Monday.

The fracas started after the hotel employee told off the tourist’s son for allegedly stealing a stuffed animal from a vending machine.

He approached the boy and said he should return the toy, at which point his parents started to rebuke the waiter.

They said the animal was always his and that he should apologise to their son.

No apology was forthcoming and the boy’s father then punched the waiter in the face.

The Guardia arrested the tourist on a charge of assault.

There’s been no information over a court appearance or any bail conditions.

