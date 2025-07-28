Aloha Property Finder: Your Trusted Partner in Marbella Luxury Real Estate

If you’re searching for luxury real estate in Marbella, look no further than Aloha Property Finder—a leading agency based in the prestigious area of Puerto Banús, renowned for offering some of the most exclusive properties on the Costa del Sol.

With decades of experience in the Marbella property market, Aloha Property Finder combines in-depth local knowledge with a personalized, transparent approach. Our clients benefit from a carefully curated portfolio that includes luxury villas, modern apartments, and exclusive homes in prime locations—from serene golf resorts to beachfront residences with panoramic Mediterranean Sea views.

Discover Exclusive Properties in Marbella

We specialize in helping clients buy, sell, and rent high-end properties in Marbella and surrounding areas. Whether you’re looking for an elegant villa in Nueva Andalucía, a stylish penthouse in Puerto Banús, or a modern golf-front home in Aloha, we provide access to some of the best real estate opportunities on the Costa del Sol.

Each listing is handpicked for its investment value, location, and architectural distinction. We understand that buying property in Marbella is not just a financial decision, but a lifestyle choice—and we ensure the process is smooth, secure, and professionally guided from start to finish.

Expert Guidance from Paco Parra

At the helm of Aloha Property Finder is Paco Parra, a respected name in the Marbella real estate sector. With nearly 30 years of experience and a deep understanding of both local and international markets, Paco offers clients the expertise needed to make informed decisions.

Fluent in Spanish, English, and German, and with professional experience in Germany, Switzerland, and the United States, Paco delivers personalized service with cultural sensitivity and global insight. His reputation for honesty, discretion, and professionalism makes him a trusted advisor to clients seeking luxury real estate in Costa del Sol.

Why Choose Aloha Property Finder?

Trusted agency with decades of experience in Marbella real estate

Multilingual team offering service in Spanish, English, and German

Premium portfolio of luxury villas , apartments, and investment properties

, apartments, and investment properties End-to-end support: legal guidance, market analysis, and property tours

Personalized service tailored to buyers, sellers, and investors

Your Marbella Property Journey Starts Here

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, Aloha Property Finder is your go-to partner for real estate in Marbella. We help clients find not just a property, but a home that reflects their lifestyle and aspirations.

Start your journey today—contact Aloha Property Finder and let us help you turn your vision into reality in one of Europe’s most desirable property destinations.

Aloha Property Finder – Marbella Luxury Real Estate Experts

Ur. Aloha Mirasierra, Av. Valle del Golf, S/N, Local 1, Nueva Andalucía, 29660 Marbella, Málaga

+34 952 788 072

https://alohapropertyfinder.com/

