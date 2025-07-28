28 Jul, 2025
28 Jul, 2025 @ 15:10
Police seize anabolic steroids with €3m street value on Costa del Sol

AN ANABOLIC steroids trafficking racket has been busted by the Policia Nacional on the Costa del Sol.

1.7 million doses of steroids in 78,000 packs have been seized in Estepona, Marbella, and Ojen.

The steroids had a retail value of over €3 million.

Two men, aged 41 and 65, have been arrested and put into pre-trial detention.

Police stumbled on the trafficking ring when probing mail-order exports of marijuana via courier firms.

One of the shipments was intercepted by police after officers identified the person who was in charge of taking the parcels to despatch companies.

He even deployed tracking devices to ensure the product reached its final destination.

The man also prepared the marijuana for export in a storage room with the drugs supplied by another individual.

The investigation uncovered that both men sent off three daily shipments of marijuana to northern Europe- principally Germany and Poland.

Besides the steroids, the raids yielded two kilos of cocaine, 43 kilos of marijuana, 60 kilos of hashish and over €53,000 in cash.

