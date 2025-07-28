Tourist, 19, in hospital after third-floor fall from hotel in Spain’s Mallorca

A TEENAGE tourist is in hospital after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Mallorca.

The young Swiss, 19, was injured after the incident, which occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the four-star hotel in Playa de Palma at 4.30am local time after the holidaymaker attempted to climb into a neighbouring balcony but slipped and fell.

The conscious youngster was then taken to Son Llatzer Hospital for further medical treatment.

The Policia Nacional have launched an investigation.

The incident is the latest in a long list of accidents involving foreign tourists in the Balearic Islands.

Last week, a young Scot lost his life after falling from the third floor of an Ibiza hotel.

Tributes poured in for keen ice hockey player Gary Kelly after the 19-year-old died after a night partying with pals.

The incident is the latest example of so-called ‘balconing’, the phenomenon of young, foreign tourists falling from hotel balconies in Spain.

The incident occurred at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in party hotspot San Antonio, the same hotel where compatriot Evan Thompson, 26, plunged to his death just two weeks earlier.

In a statement shared on social media, Ibiza Rocks Hotel said: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

“Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved, we believe it is right to pause our advertised events programme at this time. All customers will be informed directly via email.”

