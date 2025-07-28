28 Jul, 2025
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool – € 499,000

This magnificent 3-storey townhouse, located in the exclusive area of La Manzanera in Calpe, offers a unique lifestyle with direct views of the Mediterranean Sea and the iconic Peñón de Ifach. The house is distributed over three floors that include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious living-dining room with an open-plan kitchen, and access to a terrace perfect for enjoying the views and the Mediterranean climate. The terraces, facing the sea, offer an ideal space to relax and enjoy the sunrises and sunsets over the Mediterranean. In addition, all rooms enjoy unrivalled sea views, creating… See full property details

Townhouse

Calpe / Calp, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 499,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool - € 499,000



thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

