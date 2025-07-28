Tragedy averted after children, aged 4 and 6, drift to sea on inflatable off Costa Blanca

POLICE said a tragedy was averted off the Costa Blanca on Saturday- after two young children were rescued after they were swept out to sea on an inflatable.

A Denia Policia Local patrol boat spotted the youngsters, aged just four and six, on the board which had drifted out a kilometre from the coast, with the wind getting stronger.

They were not wearing life jackets and clearly had not been supervised by their parents.

CHILDREN IN TROUBLE(Denia Policia Local image)

Their nationality has not been disclosed.

They were taken onto the patrol boat and returned to dry land to be reunited with their parents.

The Policia Local said they’ve opened an investigation into what happened.

A statement said that not ‘ a second of distraction’ should be allowed when on the coast.

“Children should be constantly watched to ensure their safety, especially during the summer season in bathing areas.”

