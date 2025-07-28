Weather warning in Spain: Orange alert for extreme heat as temperatures soar to 41C across Andalucia

AN orange weather alert for excessive heat has been issued for Andalucia as the region braces for the return of sky-high temperatures.

Cordoba is set to be the warmest region with AEMET, the state meteorological agency, advising that the mercury could top 41C.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for the provinces of Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga and Sevilla with temperatures poised to reach 39C.

The warning will last from midday until 9pm.

Alerts for excessively-high temperatures have also been triggered in Extremadura with predicted maximums in excess of 40C.

Elsewhere, warnings for high winds and heavy rain have been issued in parts of Catalunya and the Balearic Islands.

For this week, AEMET forecasts ‘colder-than-normal air masses for this time of year in eastern mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands’.

However, it will likely be ‘warmer in western mainland Spain and the Canary Islands’.

More summery weather could be on the way, with AEMET warning: “It is likely that by the end of the week or the beginning of the following one, very warm air masses will move over Spain.”

