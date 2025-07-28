28 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Jul, 2025 @ 12:10
··
1 min read

Weather warning in Spain: Orange alert for extreme heat as temperatures soar to 41C across Andalucia

by

AN orange weather alert for excessive heat has been issued for Andalucia as the region braces for the return of sky-high temperatures.

Cordoba is set to be the warmest region with AEMET, the state meteorological agency, advising that the mercury could top 41C. 

Yellow alerts have also been issued for the provinces of Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga and Sevilla with temperatures poised to reach 39C.

The warning will last from midday until 9pm.

READ MORE: Spanish weather expert slams ‘terrifying’ online backlash from ‘horde of partisans who no longer believe in scientific data’

Alerts for excessively-high temperatures have also been triggered in Extremadura with predicted maximums in excess of 40C.

Elsewhere, warnings for high winds and heavy rain have been issued in parts of Catalunya and the Balearic Islands.

For this week, AEMET forecasts ‘colder-than-normal air masses for this time of year in eastern mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands’.

READ MORE: Keeping cool during hot weather in Spain with tips from health experts

However, it will likely be ‘warmer in western mainland Spain and the Canary Islands’.

More summery weather could be on the way, with AEMET warning: “It is likely that by the end of the week or the beginning of the following one, very warm air masses will move over Spain.”

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Mind the Will: Why British Expats in Spain Must Coordinate Their Wills Across Borders

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop