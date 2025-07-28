28 Jul, 2025
28 Jul, 2025 @ 18:11
··
1 min read

Italian man in coma after suffering skull fracture during brawl outside Costa Blanca bar


PLAZA DE LA IGLESIA, ALTEA

AN OUTDOOR brawl between Italians and Spaniards in Altea’s Old Town early last Saturday morning resulted in one of them suffering a skull fracture.

The Italian victim, 27, was placed into an induced coma at Alicante General Hospital due to the severity of his injury.

A 24-year-old Spaniard was arrested by the Guardia Civil an hour after the attack.

VICTIM ON GROUND IN SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE

He was bailed on Monday after being charged with bodily harm by a Benidorm court.

He allegedly punched the Italian who fell to the ground in the Plaza de la Iglesia and suffered profuse bleeding after his head struck the ground.

Several Spaniards and Italians- up to a dozen in all- clashed at around 1.30am after being evicted from the popular La Mascarada bar.

They reportedly disagreed over something trivial and the dispute got violent outdoors.

The injured Italian- who was with his brother and a girlfriend of one of the group- started trading blows with the arrested man.

More people got involved with some trying to separate the duo while others lashed out with chairs thrown.

Videos of the brawl recorded by witnesses have been shared on social media.

Interviews have been conducted by the Guardia Civil to find out the cause of the fight.

